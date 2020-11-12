More than 200 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 245 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and one additional death.

The latest death involved a Tacoma woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

County totals are now 12,161 confirmed cases and 207 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 2,091 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 231.8. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 149.4.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 167.4.

There are an estimated 3,315 still-active cases in the county.

According to the health department on Thursday, the latest 14-day case count is a new record.

“Continued rising case numbers forced us to adjust the dials on our 14-day case rate and average cases per day,” the health department said about its online dashboard.

Those under 20 make up 12.3 percent of total cases and 15.1 percent of cases in the past two weeks.

“The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 40.7 percent of total cases in the past 2 weeks,” it added.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest. You should seek testing if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Geographic totals

Geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 310 (305)

▪ Central Pierce County: 671 (658)

▪ East Pierce County: 464 (459)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 545 (535)

▪ Frederickson: 493 (486)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 353 (342)

▪ Graham: 391 (387)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 100 (101)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 450 (436)

▪ Lakewood: 1,043 (1,026)

▪ Parkland: 600 (581)

▪ Puyallup: 826 (809)

▪ South Hill: 710 (694)

▪ South Pierce County: 343 (331)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 157 (155)

▪ Spanaway: 538 (529)

▪ Tacoma: 3,613 (3,539)

▪ University Place: 457 (449)

▪ Unknown: 97 (94)