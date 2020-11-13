Latest Pierce County COVID-19 totals show triple-digit case streak continues

Pierce County reported 180 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one additional death.

The latest death involved an East Pierce County man in his 70s; underlying health conditions are unknown at this time.

County totals are now 12,339 confirmed cases and 208 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 2,167 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 240.2. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 154.8.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 180.

There are an estimated 3,421 still-active cases in the county.

According to the health department on Friday:

▪ Those under 20 make up 12.4 percent of the total number of cases and 15.5 percent of cases in the past two weeks.

▪ The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 40.9 percent of total cases in the past two weeks.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest. You should seek testing if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Geographic totals

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 317 (310)

▪ Central Pierce County: 684 (671)

▪ East Pierce County: 468 (464)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 554 (545)

▪ Frederickson: 502 (493)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 361 (353)

▪ Graham: 397 (391)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 100 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 455 (450)

▪ Lakewood: 1,064 (1,043)

▪ Parkland: 606 (600)

▪ Puyallup: 835 (826)

▪ South Hill: 721 (710)

▪ South Pierce County: 350 (343)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 160 (157)

▪ Spanaway: 541 (538)

▪ Tacoma: 3,652 (3,613)

▪ University Place: 467 (457)

▪ Unknown: 105 (97)