Pierce County reports 237 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 237 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no additional deaths.

County totals are now 12,879 confirmed cases and 211 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 2,545 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 282.2. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 181.8.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 187.

There are an estimated 3,762 still-active cases in the county.

According to the health department on Friday:

▪ Those under 20 make up 12.4 percent of the total number of cases and 15.5 percent of cases in the past two weeks.

▪ The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 40.9 percent of total cases in the past two weeks.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest. You should seek testing if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Geographic totals

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 327 (325)

▪ Central Pierce County: 710 (696)

▪ East Pierce County: 488 (481)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 572 (564)

▪ Frederickson: 521 (512)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 384 (373)

▪ Graham: 412 (405)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 106 (102)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 484 (468)

▪ Lakewood: 1,095 (1,084)

▪ Parkland: 640 (626)

▪ Puyallup: 875 (858)

▪ South Hill: 756 (739)

▪ South Pierce County: 364 (360)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 167 (162)

▪ Spanaway: 574 (558)

▪ Tacoma: 3,815 (3,745)

▪ University Place: 488 (480)

▪ Unknown: 101 (103)