Pierce County starts week with more than 200 new COVID-19 cases as surge continues

Pierce County reported 218 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one additional death.

The latest death involved a Puyallup man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

County totals are now 13,091 confirmed cases and 212 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

On Saturday, Pierce County for the first time reported more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 2,655 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 294.3. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 189.6.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 196.9.

There are an estimated 3,922 still-active cases in the county.

The health department on Monday noted the following:

▪ Residents under 20 make up 12.5 percent of the total number of cases and 15.7 percent of cases in the past two weeks.

▪ The 20-39 age group comprises the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 42.6 percent of total cases in the past two weeks.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest. You should seek testing if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Geographic totals

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 332 (327)

▪ Central Pierce County: 729 (710)

▪ East Pierce County: 494 (488)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 584 (572)

▪ Frederickson: 530 (521)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 391 (384)

▪ Graham: 417 (412)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 110 (106)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 497 (484)

▪ Lakewood: 1,107 (1,095)

▪ Parkland: 652 (640)

▪ Puyallup: 884 (875)

▪ South Hill: 766 (756)

▪ South Pierce County: 372 (364)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 169 (167)

▪ Spanaway: 588 (574)

▪ Tacoma: 3,870 (3,815)

▪ University Place: 493 (488)

▪ Unknown: 106 (101)