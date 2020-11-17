Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney working from home after positive COVID test result

Pierce County Prosecutor Mary Robnett has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for her office confirmed Tuesday.

She began to feel ill Saturday and got tested at noon, then Monday got the results, spokesperson Adam Faber said.

He said that Robnett has been working from home as she recovers.

She was last in the office Thursday and Friday, Faber said, and had limited contact with others during that time.

Robnett sent an email to employees Monday afternoon about her test results.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I felt fine on Thursday and Friday, but on Saturday morning I started feeling ill,” she wrote. “Being the cautious sort, I went in for a Covid test at noon. My symptoms worsened as the day went on: Fatigue, aches, fever, and a bad headache.”

The note said she was feeling much better and reminded workers not to come into work when feeling sick and that they should work remotely when possible.

It also cautioned anyone who interacted with her for 15 minutes or more to watch for symptoms.

“With numbers rising, it’s critical that we all take this seriously,” Robnett wrote. “At this point I do not know where or how I contracted the virus, and perhaps never will. I will be staying out of the office through at least Nov. 24 and possibly longer.”

Robnett is the third person in the Prosecutor’s Office to have a confirmed case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Faber said two others tested positive earlier this year.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The more than 200 people who work at the Prosecutor’s Office have been largely working remotely.

“We’ve been attempting to work from home as much as possible,” Faber said.

When in-person work is necessary, he said, masks are required unless someone is in their own office, and no unit can have more than half its workers in at a time.