Pierce County sees more than 100 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Pierce County reported 145 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and three additional deaths.

The new deaths involved a Puyallup man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, a Gig Harbor-area man in his 80s, underlying health conditions are unknown; and a Frederickson woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

County totals are now 13,489 confirmed cases and 216 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 2,679 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 307. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 197.8.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 231.2.

There are an estimated 4,155 still-active cases in the county, and about 51 percent of cases have no link to other cases, up from 44 percent of cases last week.

The county lists 17 new outbreaks for last week, up from 16 the previous week.

The percentage of cases testing positive from the first week of November, the most current listings, was 6.8 percent, up from 4.8 percent the last week of October, with the number of tests also up.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest. You should seek testing if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Geographic totals

Wednesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 337 (333)

▪ Central Pierce County: 755 (747)

▪ East Pierce County: 502 (499)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 598 (594)

▪ Frederickson: 556 (543)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 414 (406)

▪ Graham: 436 (431)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 111 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 503 (no change)

▪ Lakewood: 1,132 (1,121)

▪ Parkland: 682 (673)

▪ Puyallup: 906 (895)

▪ South Hill: 782 (777)

▪ South Pierce County: 385 (379)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 173 (169)

▪ Spanaway: 607 (600)

▪ Tacoma: 3,993 (3,953)

▪ University Place: 507 (502)

▪ Unknown: 110 (109)