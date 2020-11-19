Pierce County reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Thursday

Pierce County reported 213 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and seven additional deaths.

According to the health department, “The high number of deaths reported (Thursday) happened between Nov. 7-18. We report deaths after we verify COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death or a significant contribution on the death certificate.”

The new deaths involved the following:

▪ An East Pierce County man in his 40s with no known underlying health conditions.

▪ An East Pierce County man in his 50s; underlying health conditions are unknown.

▪ A Puyallup man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A South Pierce County woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Central Pierce County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Puyallup woman in her 70s; underlying health conditions are unknown.

▪ A Puyallup man in his 90s; underlying health conditions are unknown.

County totals are now 13,696 confirmed cases and 223 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 2,792 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 309.5. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 199.4.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 239.5.

There are an estimated 4,284 still-active cases in the county, and about 51 percent of cases have no link to other cases, up from 44 percent of cases last week.

According to the health department, the 20-39 age group comprises the highest number of COVID-19 cases at nearly 42 percent of total cases in the past two weeks. That group makes up 27 percent of Pierce County population.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest. You should seek testing if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Geographic totals

Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 348 (337)

▪ Central Pierce County: 764 (755)

▪ East Pierce County: 508 (502)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 606 (598)

▪ Frederickson: 564 (556)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 420 (414)

▪ Graham: 446 (436)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 111 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 516 (503)

▪ Lakewood: 1,158 (1,132)

▪ Parkland: 694 (682)

▪ Puyallup: 922 (906)

▪ South Hill: 792 (782)

▪ South Pierce County: 390 (385)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 178 (173)

▪ Spanaway: 618 (607)

▪ Tacoma: 4,044 (3,993)

▪ University Place: 511 (507)

▪ Unknown: 106 (110)