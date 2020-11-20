Another day with more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in Pierce County on Friday

Pierce County reported 252 new COVID-19 cases Friday and one additional death.

The latest death involved a Tacoma woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

County totals are now 13,948 confirmed cases and 224 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 2,907 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 322.3. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 207.6.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 261.9.

There are an estimated 4,399 still-active cases in the county.

The 20-39 age group comprises the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 42.9 percent of total cases in the past two weeks, according to the health department.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Care facilities

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in care facilities and the number of cases associated with the facility in past 28 days, according to the health department:

▪ Brookdale Puyallup South: 11, 2

▪ Life Care Center Puyallup: 62, 28

▪ Charlton Place Assisted Living, Parkland: 23, 1

▪ Avamere Pacific Ridge, Tacoma: 13, 1

▪ Frank Tobey Jones, Tacoma: 11, 10

▪ Linden Grove Nursing Home, Puyallup: 84, 6

▪ People’s Retirement Center, Tacoma: 20, 1

Care facilities are removed from the department’s list after 28 days with no new cases. Also, one person could work at multiple facilities and be counted as a case at each facility, the health department notes in its list.

Geographic totals

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 356 (348)

▪ Central Pierce County: 773 (764)

▪ East Pierce County: 509 (508)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 620 (606)

▪ Frederickson: 578 (564)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 431 (420)

▪ Graham: 453 (446)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 116 (111)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 522 (516)

▪ Lakewood: 1,176 (1,158)

▪ Parkland: 708 (694)

▪ Puyallup: 931 (922)

▪ South Hill: 801 (792)

▪ South Pierce County: 397 (390)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 182 (178)

▪ Spanaway: 634 (618)

▪ Tacoma: 4,130 (4,044)

▪ University Place: 519 (511)

▪ Unknown: 112 (106)