Pierce County starts week with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 160 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no additional deaths.

County totals are now 14,755 confirmed cases and 224 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,270 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 362.5. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 233.6.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 314.1.

An apparent flood of people getting tested in recent days has led to state and local reporting backlogs of data, according to the local health department.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The health department reported Sunday, “More people are seeking testing at Pierce County’s mobile sites throughout the county. The sharp increase in testing volume this week has caused delays in processing and reporting. We’re playing catch up and reporting cases from 2 to 3 days ago in addition to cases from yesterday.

“In addition, Washington State Department of Health reports a significant backlog in test results for the same reason.”

The health department also noted that recent trends show lack of masking and social distancing and a growing community spread in public settings are all driving up new cases.

There are an estimated 4,939 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Geographic totals

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 395 (383)

▪ Central Pierce County: 802 (798)

▪ East Pierce County: 542 (530)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 663 (653)

▪ Frederickson: 609 (607)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 491 (481)

▪ Graham: 482 (474)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 120 (119)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 550 (540)

▪ Lakewood: 1,237 (1,231)

▪ Parkland: 749 (745)

▪ Puyallup: 975 (967)

▪ South Hill: 854 (842)

▪ South Pierce County: 421 (413)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 188 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 672 (668)

▪ Tacoma: 4,342 (4,299)

▪ University Place: 547 (542)

▪ Unknown: 116 (114)