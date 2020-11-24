Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

L&I sees a spike in complaints about businesses violating COVID-19 rules and restrictions

With COVID-19 numbers rising rapidly, the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is responding to an increasing number of complaints that companies are not following rules and regulations pertaining to employees and customers.

Since July, L&I has cited 20 businesses for mask violations as a result of complaints. In October alone, L&I received more than 1,300 complaints about businesses not enforcing mask use rules with their employees and customers. In the last week, the number of new complaints has tripled, the agency reports.

Nine businesses were fined in the last two months for mask violations:

Meanwhile, Summit Trampoline Park in Bellingham was one of three trampoline businesses in trouble for violating the governor’s original Safe Start proclamation issued July 24. That order prohibited most businesses from operating unless their county is in the appropriate phase of the statewide plan to reopen, and the businesses follow specific safety requirements.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The other companies were A & D Trampolines, which operates as Altitude Trampoline Park in Marysville, and BK Sports, which operates as Altitude Spokane.

Trampoline parks are considered entertainment/recreation facilities and are not allowed to be open during phase two of the Safe Start order.

Each of the parks was cited for actively operating in violation of the governor’s order and face a penalty of $9,639. All three have appealed.

For more information on L&I, log on to the L&I Dashboard.

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune
Profile Image of Andrew Hammond
Andrew Hammond
Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond, and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years, mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas, where I am from. I’m excited to be a part of the Pacific Northwest sports scene. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service