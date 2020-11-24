Health workers join Gov. Inslee to warn that hospitals are approaching capacity

With cases of COVID-19 skyrocketing and hospitalizations nearing an “all-time high,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and health care workers on Tuesday gave a look inside increasingly busy hospitals and implored residents again to take precautions and stay home this Thanksgiving.

Inslee and health officials have repeatedly warned that hospitals are nearing capacity as case rates rise statewide.

The latest data on the state’s risk-assessment dashboard shows the rate of new cases per 100,000 residents has risen to nearly 300 cases. The target rate is 25.

On Monday, the state Department of Health issued a press release warning that COVID-19 transmission is “exceedingly high” in Washington on the heels of a roughly three-day total of 6,277 new cases.

“We have almost a vertical curve on how fast this pandemic is moving upwards,” Inslee said Tuesday. “It is really quite stunning, and certainly alarming to all of us who understand what the future could hold if we do not act aggressively against this pandemic.”

Several hospitals have started to plan to curtail elective surgeries and “other, less emergent” problems due to crowding, Inslee said. If this trajectory holds steady, State Health Officer Kathy Lofy expressed concern for what could come next.

Hospitals will probably start to delay all but the most critical surgeries over the next couple weeks if the trend continues, she said. After that, surge plans would kick in to allow hospitals to expand capacity.

“Please wear masks, everyone,” Betsy Scott, nurse and vice president of SEIU 1199, said at the news conference. “Socially distance, stay home for Thanksgiving ... allow us to take care of those of us who need the care, and don’t overwhelm us with more patients in the hospital.”

Scott and Dr. Nathan Schlicher, president of the Washington State Medical Association, described hospitals that are short on space and shorter on staff.

“Our hospitals are at record capacity,” said Schlicher, who’s also an ER doctor. “My health system is now above where it was in April, and many others are facing that tight crunch as well.”

Even where there are beds, he said, hospitals struggle with staffing as people get sick.

Schlicher stressed that a test result today does not mean a person is safe to visit family this week for the holiday. The state Department of Health has urged residents to only seek tests if they have symptoms or had close contact with someone who’s infected or suspected to be infected to ensure access to testing.

This story will be updated.