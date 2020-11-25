Pierce County’s new COVID-19 cases remain in triple digits; three new deaths reported

Pierce County reported 284 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and three additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved a Spanaway man in his 80s with underlying health conditions; a Tacoma man in his 60s, underlying health conditions unknown; and a Puyallup man in his 70s, underlying health conditions unknown.

County totals are now 15,372 confirmed cases and 228 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,460 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 383.6. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 247.1.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 309.3.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There are an estimated 5,380 still-active cases in the county.

Nearly 10 percent of local hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the health department’s weekly update as of Nov. 23, up from 6.6 percent Nov. 17. Total hospital occupancy has ranged from 72 percent to just over 81 percent in the past few days.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Care facilities

Cumulative cases in care facilities and cases associated with the facility in the past 28 days:

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

▪ Avamere Heritage Rehab, Tacoma: 42, 40

▪ Avamer Pacific Ridge, Tacoma: 26, 14

▪ Charlton Place Assisted Living, Tacoma: 38, 1

▪ Frank Tobey Jones, Tacoma: 11, 6

▪ Life Care Center Puyallup: 62, 19

▪ Linden Grove Nursing Home: 84, 6

▪ Manor Care Tacoma: 53, 1

▪ Park Rose Care Center, Tacoma: 23, 16

▪ People’s Retirement Center: 20, 1

According to the health department, one person could work at multiple facilities and be counted as a case at each facility.

Geographic totals

Wednesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 411 (402)

▪ Central Pierce County: 820 (815)

▪ East Pierce County: 570 (553)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 696 (687)

▪ Frederickson: 621 (616)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 525 (509)

▪ Graham: 508 (502)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 123 (122)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 576 (561)

▪ Lakewood: 1,278 (1,260)

▪ Parkland: 776 (760)

▪ Puyallup: 1,006 (994)

▪ South Hill: 884 (873)

▪ South Pierce County: 450 (435)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 195 (192)

▪ Spanaway: 696 (686)

▪ Tacoma: 4,546 (4,453)

▪ University Place: 565 (553)

▪ Unknown: 126 (116)