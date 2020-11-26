Latest COVID-19 case counts lower as result of holiday slowdown at labs

Pierce County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and three additional deaths.

Thursday’s lower case total is an undercount because of staffing and processing slowdowns related to the holiday, according to the health department.

The latest deaths involved a Lake Tapps/Sumner area woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions; a Lakewood woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions; and a Puyallup woman in her 80s, underlying health conditions unknown.

County totals are now 15,460 confirmed cases and 231 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,307 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 366.6. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 236.2.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 322.1.

There are an estimated 5,365 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 414 (411)

▪ Central Pierce County: 820 (no change)

▪ East Pierce County: 570 (no change)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 696 (no change)

▪ Frederickson: 623 (621)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 531 (525)

▪ Graham: 512 (508)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 124 (123)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 586 (576)

▪ Lakewood: 1,284 (1,278)

▪ Parkland: 779 (776)

▪ Puyallup: 1,014 (1,006)

▪ South Hill: 888 (884)

▪ South Pierce County: 455 (450)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 198 (195)

▪ Spanaway: 698 (696)

▪ Tacoma: 4,571 (4,546)

▪ University Place: 568 (565)

▪ Unknown: 129 (126)