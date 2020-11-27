Pierce County reports 128 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. That’s likely an undercount

Pierce County reported 128 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no additional deaths.

The department said Friday’s case count is an undercount due to staffing and processing slowdowns related to the Thanksgiving holiday. More people are seeking testing at mobile sites throughout the county. The sharp increase in recent testing volume has caused delays in processing and reporting.

County totals are now 15,587 confirmed cases and 231 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,255 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 360.9. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 232.5.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 332.6.

There are an estimated 5,393 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 421 (414)

▪ Central Pierce County: 825 (820)

▪ East Pierce County: 584 (570)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 699 (696)

▪ Frederickson: 633 (623)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 536 (531)

▪ Graham: 516 (512)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 125 (124)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 590 (586)

▪ Lakewood: 1,287 (1,284)

▪ Parkland: 782 (779)

▪ Puyallup: 1,020 (1,014)

▪ South Hill: 891 (888)

▪ South Pierce County: 458 (455)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 201 (198)

▪ Spanaway: 708 (698)

▪ Tacoma: 4,607 (4,571)

▪ University Place: 570 (568)

▪ Unknown: 134 (129)