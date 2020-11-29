Pierce County reports 267 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 267 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no additional deaths.

County totals are now 16,264 confirmed cases and 231 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,395 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 376.4. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 242.5.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 361.3.

There are an estimated 5,910 still-active cases in the county.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 432 (428)

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

▪ Central Pierce County: 849 (840)

▪ East Pierce County: 598 (590)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 718 (711)

▪ Frederickson: 657 (647)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 565 (555)

▪ Graham: 530 (522)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 132 (130)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 611 (596)

▪ Lakewood: 1,351 (1,331)

▪ Parkland: 827 (812)

▪ Puyallup: 1,072 (1,056)

▪ South Hill: 926 (905)

▪ South Pierce County: 491 (480)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 208 (206)

▪ Spanaway: 746 (737)

▪ Tacoma: 4,804 (4,726)

▪ University Place: 596 (586)

▪ Unknown: 151 (138)