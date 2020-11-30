Pierce County starts week with new COVID cases in triple digits and four new deaths

Pierce County reported 166 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and four additional deaths.

The new deaths involved:

▪ A Spanaway man in his 50s; underlying health conditions unknown.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Spanaway man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Gig Harbor man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

County totals are now 16,432 confirmed cases and 235 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,348 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 371.2. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 239.1.

The health department on Monday said the increased volume of testing and the holiday were contributing to a backlog of case counts.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 382.5.

There are an estimated 5,973 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 444 (432)

▪ Central Pierce County: 865 (849)

▪ East Pierce County: 609 (598)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 724 (718)

▪ Frederickson: 663 (657)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 571 (565)

▪ Graham: 536 (530)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 134 (132)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 618 (611)

▪ Lakewood: 1,363 (1,351)

▪ Parkland: 835 (827)

▪ Puyallup: 1,079 (1,072)

▪ South Hill: 930 (926)

▪ South Pierce County: 499 (491)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 211 (208)

▪ Spanaway: 765 (746)

▪ Tacoma: 4,835 (4,804)

▪ University Place: 602 (596)

▪ Unknown: 149 (151)