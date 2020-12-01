Latest COVID numbers show more bad news in Pierce County, and they’re likely an undercount

Pierce County reported 282 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and six additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Tacoma man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Puyallup man in his 80s; underlying health conditions are unknown.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 60s; underlying health conditions are unknown.

▪ An East Pierce County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

County totals are now 16,710 confirmed cases and 241 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,372 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 373.8. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 240.9.

The health department says the increased volume of testing and the holiday are still contributing to a backlog of case counts, and today’s totals are likely an undercount.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 383.4.

There are an estimated 6,179 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Tuesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 452 (444)

▪ Central Pierce County: 870 (865)

▪ East Pierce County: 629 (609)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 732 (724)

▪ Frederickson: 675 (663

▪ Gig Harbor area: 585 (571)

▪ Graham: 544 (536)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 137 (134)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 630 (618)

▪ Lakewood: 1,381 (1,363)

▪ Parkland: 850 (835)

▪ Puyallup: 1,095 (1,079)

▪ South Hill: 947 (930)

▪ South Pierce County: 508 (499)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 214 (211)

▪ Spanaway: 776 (765)

▪ Tacoma: 4,918 (4,835)

▪ University Place: 612 (602)

▪ Unknown: 155 (149)