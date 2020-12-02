Elevated levels of COVID-19 cases continue Wednesday in Pierce County; 3 new deaths

Pierce County reported 236 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and three additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved a Central Pierce County woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions; a Tacoma man in his 80s with underlying health conditions; and a Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

County totals are now 16,939 confirmed cases and 244 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,458 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 383.4. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 247.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 366.4.

There are an estimated 6,195 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Wednesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 458 (452)

▪ Central Pierce County: 883 (870)

▪ East Pierce County: 639 (629)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 739 (732)

▪ Frederickson: 684 (675)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 597 (585)

▪ Graham: 551 (544)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 142 (137)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 633 (630)

▪ Lakewood: 1,400 (1,381)

▪ Parkland: 862 (850)

▪ Puyallup: 1,108 (1,095)

▪ South Hill: 968 (947)

▪ South Pierce County: 514 (508)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 215 (214)

▪ Spanaway: 789 (776)

▪ Tacoma: 4,975 (4,918)

▪ University Place: 627 (612)

▪ Unknown: 155 (no change)