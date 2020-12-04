New daily COVID-19 cases for Pierce County in triple digits all but 4 days since Nov. 1

Pierce County reported 274 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one additional death.

The latest death involved a Tacoma man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals for new cases have been in the triple digits daily for all but four days since Nov. 1.

County totals are now 17,498 confirmed cases and 247 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,555 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 394.1. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 253.9.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 372.7.

There are an estimated 6,439 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Care facilities

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Cumulative cases in care facilities and cases associated with the facility in the past 28 days:

▪ Avamere Heritage Rehab, Tacoma: 46, 44

▪ Avamer Pacific Ridge, Tacoma: 34, 22

▪ Park Rose Care Center, Tacoma: 26, 19

▪ Linden Grove Nursing Home, Puyallup: 85, 7

▪ Life Care Center Puyallup: 62, 7

▪ Orchard Park Health and Rehab Center, Tacoma: 27, 4

▪ Avamere Puget Sound Transitional Care, Tacoma: 39, 2

▪ Manor Care Tacoma: 53, 1

▪ Charlton Place Assisted Living, Parkland: 23, 1

▪ People’s Retirement Center, Tacoma: 20, 1

▪ Frank Tobey Jones, Tacoma: 11, 1

According to the health department, one person could work at multiple facilities and be counted as a case at each facility.

Geographic totals

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 468 (464)

▪ Central Pierce County: 912 (906)

▪ East Pierce County: 657 (648)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 760 (753)

▪ Frederickson: 703 (697)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 615 (607)

▪ Graham: 554 (552)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 156 (148)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 656 (650)

▪ Lakewood: 1,453 (1,420)

▪ Parkland: 893 (878)

▪ Puyallup: 1,132 (1,123)

▪ South Hill: 997 (989)

▪ South Pierce County: 532 (523)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 223 (215)

▪ Spanaway: 818 (804)

▪ Tacoma: 5,152 (5,055)

▪ University Place: 654 (635)

▪ Unknown: 163 (159)