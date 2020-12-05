Pierce County reports 177 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Pierce County reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no additional deaths.

The county’s totals for new cases have been in the triple digits daily for all but four days since Nov. 1.

County totals are now 17,667 confirmed cases and 247 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,405 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 377.5. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 243.2.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 376.2.

There are an estimated 6,382 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 469 (468)

▪ Central Pierce County: 920 (912)

▪ East Pierce County: 661 (657)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 770 (760)

▪ Frederickson: 706 (703)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 620 (615)

▪ Graham: 559 (554)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 156 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 658 (656)

▪ Lakewood: 1,461 (1,453)

▪ Parkland: 896 (893)

▪ Puyallup: 1,134 (1,132)

▪ South Hill: 1.010 (997)

▪ South Pierce County: 540 (532)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 226 (223)

▪ Spanaway: 832 (818)

▪ Tacoma: 5,226 (5,152)

▪ University Place: 654 (no change)

▪ Unknown: 169 (163)