Coronavirus
Pierce County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Pierce County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no additional deaths.
County totals are now 17,701 confirmed cases and 247 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,117 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 345.6. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 222.6.
The TPCHD attributed the low number of new cases to “technical difficulties, fax-only processing, and reduced staffing while preparing for data migration.”
With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 370.7.
There are an estimated 6,285 still-active cases in the county.
Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.
Geographic totals
Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:
▪ Bonney Lake: 469 (no change)
▪ Central Pierce County: 921 (920)
▪ East Pierce County: 663 (661)
▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 772 (770)
▪ Frederickson: 706 (no change)
▪ Gig Harbor area: 621 (620)
▪ Graham: 559 (no change)
▪ JBLM: No longer reported
▪ Key Peninsula: 156 (no change)
▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 657 (658)
▪ Lakewood: 1,463 (1,461)
▪ Parkland: 897 (896)
▪ Puyallup: 1,136 (1,134)
▪ South Hill: 1,011 (1,010)
▪ South Pierce County: 541 (540)
▪ Southwest Pierce County: 226 (no change)
▪ Spanaway: 834 (832)
▪ Tacoma: 5,237 (5,226)
▪ University Place: 661 (654)
▪ Unknown: 171 (169)
