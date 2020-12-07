Lower Pierce County COVID case number reports expected this week during system upgrade

Pierce County reported 108 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and four additional deaths.

The latest deaths, all with underlying health conditions, involved:

▪ A South Hill man in his 50s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 80s.

▪ A Parkland woman her 60s.

▪ A South Hill woman in her 70s.

County totals are now 17,805 confirmed cases and 251 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,063 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 339.6. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 218.8.

The health department has cautioned the public to expect low numbers of new cases for a few days because of data migration to a new system.

The department is updating its case management data tracking system, which it announced Friday on its blog. The new system will launch Thursday.

The department expects undercounts in the first part of this week, which also would result in higher volumes later this week reflected as the system catches up with caseloads.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 372.

There are an estimated 6,297 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 469 (no change)

▪ Central Pierce County: 924 (921)

▪ East Pierce County: 665 (663)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 775 (772)

▪ Frederickson: 707 (706)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 623 (621)

▪ Graham: 567 (559)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 160 (156)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 659 (657)

▪ Lakewood: 1,483 (1,463)

▪ Parkland: 899 (897)

▪ Puyallup: 1,142 (1,136)

▪ South Hill: 1,013 (1,011)

▪ South Pierce County: 543 (541)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 239 (226)

▪ Spanaway: 838 (834)

▪ Tacoma: 5,258 (5,237)

▪ University Place: 664 (661)

▪ Unknown: 177 (171)