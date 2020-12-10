Pierce County has lost too many lives to the COVID-19 pandemic. Help us remember them

Getty Images

Since the outset of the pandemic, more than 250 Pierce County residents have died from COVID-19. Every day, we see the numbers of new cases and mounting deaths, but what’s often lost is the story behind the statistics and figures.

We shouldn’t allow ourselves to grow callous to the toll the coronavirus has taken on our community. Each COVID-19 death represents a person. We’ve lost brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. Those who have died had passions, and adventures and favorite movies or baseball teams.

As we close out 2020, The News Tribune would like to illuminate the faces behind the numbers. If you’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19 and would like to help tell their story, you can contact us at newstips@thenewstribune.com or fill out the form below.