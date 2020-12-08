Pierce County reports high number of COVID cases Tuesday as it makes progress on backlog

Pierce County reported 406 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved a Tacoma woman in her 90s, underlying health conditions are unknown; and a Pierce County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

County totals are now 18,191 confirmed cases and 253 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,125 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 346.5. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 223.2.

The health department on Monday cautioned the public to expect low numbers of new cases for a few days because of data migration to a new case management data tracking system, which launches Thursday.

As of Tuesday, some of the backlog had been processed, leading to a higher case total. The health department noted Tuesday, “The 14-day average case count offers you the most reliable look at disease rate in our community until post-Leo launch.”

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 382.5.

There are an estimated 6,546 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Tuesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 482 (469)

▪ Central Pierce County: 940 (924)

▪ East Pierce County: 676 (665)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 785 (775)

▪ Frederickson: 723 (707)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 628 (623)

▪ Graham: 582 (567)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 169 (160)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 671 (659)

▪ Lakewood: 1,511 (1,483)

▪ Parkland: 915 (899)

▪ Puyallup: 1,166 (1,142)

▪ South Hill: 1,040 (1,013)

▪ South Pierce County: 561 (543)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 244 (239)

▪ Spanaway: 857 (838)

▪ Tacoma: 5,391 (5,258)

▪ University Place: 670 (664)

▪ Unknown: 180 (177)