Thursday breaks Wednesday’s record of single-day COVID-19 case totals

Pierce County reported 722 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two additional deaths.

The new deaths involved a Tacoma woman in her 80s and a Tacoma woman in her 60s, both with underlying health conditions..

It was the second day in the row of more than 700 new cases, giving the county more than 1,400 cases in just two days.

The health department has cautioned that case numbers would fluctuate this week because of data migration to a new case management data tracking system, which launched Thursday, along with reporting a continuing backlog of cases.

County totals are now more than 19,600 confirmed cases and 254 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 4,161 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 461.3. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 297.2.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 392.5.

There are an estimated 7,396 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 535 (501)

▪ Central Pierce County: 983 (968)

▪ East Pierce County: 759 (723)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 851 (820)

▪ Frederickson: 778 (753)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 659 (640)

▪ Graham: 649 (615)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 190 (179)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 717 (697)

▪ Lakewood: 1,622 (1,553)

▪ Parkland: 974 (939)

▪ Puyallup: 1,251 (1,208)

▪ South Hill: 1,145 (1,095)

▪ South Pierce County: 611 (579)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 254 (245)

▪ Spanaway: 924 (887)

▪ Tacoma: 5,765 (5,594)

▪ University Place: 716 (698)

▪ Unknown: 277 (221)