Pierce County reports 481 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Pierce County reported 481 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no additional deaths.
The health department has cautioned that case numbers would fluctuate this week because of data migration to a new case management data tracking system, which launched Thursday, along with reporting a continuing backlog of cases.
County totals are now more than 20,567 confirmed cases and 259 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 4,575 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 507.2. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 326.8.
With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 344.9.
There are an estimated 20,272 still-active cases in the county.
Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.
Geographic totals
Saturday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:
▪ Bonney Lake: 563 (554)
▪ Central Pierce County: 1,006 (995)
▪ East Pierce County: 797 (790)
▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 899 (886)
▪ Frederickson: 806 (793)
▪ Gig Harbor area: 691 (680)
▪ Graham: 680 (667)
▪ JBLM: No longer reported
▪ Key Peninsula: 197 (195)
▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 744 (735)
▪ Lakewood: 1,678 (1,650)
▪ Parkland: 1,005 (992)
▪ Puyallup: 1,292 (1,271)
▪ South Hill: 1,187 (1,164)
▪ South Pierce County: 642 (632)
▪ Southwest Pierce County: 264 (257)
▪ Spanaway: 954 (942)
▪ Tacoma: 6,006 (5,897)
▪ University Place: 738 (735)
▪ Unknown: 418 (252)
