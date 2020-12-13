Pierce County reports 517 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 517 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now at 21,084 cases and 259 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

“More people are seeking testing at Pierce County’s mobile sites throughout the county and other testing locations,” the health department wrote on Twitter. “The sharp increase in recent testing volume can create delays in processing and reporting.”

The county has reported 4,825 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 1,000,000 is now 534.9. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 344.9.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 344.6.

The health department continued to caution Sunday that daily counts could shift this weekend.

“Expect fluctuations in our daily case count reports over the weekend,” the department wrote. “We launched a new data management system, Leo, on Thursday. The 14-day average case count offers you the most reliable look at disease rate in our community until after the Leo launch.”

There are an estimated 8,544 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 580 (563)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,027 (1,006)

▪ East Pierce County: 819 (797)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 909 (899)

▪ Frederickson: 833 (806)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 704 (691)

▪ Graham: 700 (680)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 200 (197)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 754 (744)

▪ Lakewood: 1,727 (1,678)

▪ Parkland: 1,050 (1,005)

▪ Puyallup: 1,318 (1,292)

▪ South Hill: 1,223 (1,187)

▪ South Pierce County: 655 (642)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 269 (264)

▪ Spanaway: 980 (954)

▪ Tacoma: 6,155 (6,006)

▪ University Place: 757 (738)

▪ Unknown: 424 (418)