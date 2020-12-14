Coronavirus updates: Washington state passes 200K cases; vaccine could start arriving Monday

This page includes coronavirus developments around Washington state for Monday, Dec. 14.

Vaccine could start arriving Monday, be administered by Tuesday, Inslee says

Updated 9 a.m.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech could arrive in Washington state from the federal government Monday and begin to be administered by Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a press conference Sunday morning.

Following the authorization of the vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a regional group of experts appointed by the governors of Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada have unanimously concluded the vaccine is “safe and efficacious.”

“We now are joining the powers and blessings of science with our own diligence, our own responsibility and our own commitment to take care of ourselves and our loved ones that we have been showing in the state of Washington,” Inslee said.

Statewide case totals reached 202,063 over the weekend, while there have been 2,879 virus-related deaths reported since the first case was confirmed in Washington in January.

During his press conference, Inslee said the vaccine “cannot come soon enough.”

The state is planning to receive about 62,000 doses of the vaccine in the initial allocation, and 222,000 in total by the end of December, according to health officials.

Initial doses are expected be administered to health care workers at high risk and staff and residents of long-term care facilities, according to previous McClatchy reports.

Michele Roberts, who is leading planning and distribution of the vaccine for the state Department of Health, said initial doses will be sent to 40 facilities in 29 counties, one pharmacy serving long-term care facilities across the state, two tribal nations and one “urban Indian health facility.”

Medical facilities are also identifying workers who are at the highest risk — such as those who routinely work with patients who have tested positive, Inslee said.

More facilities will receive vaccinations as additional allocations are sent to the state, Roberts said.

Inslee said he is “extremely confident” that residents can safely start to receive the vaccine, and State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy has also endorsed the FDA’s authorization and said she supports its use in Washington state.

“At this time, I believe without any reservations that the benefits of this vaccine far exceed any risks,” Lofy said.

Washington state passes 200K COVID-19 cases

Updated 9 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 2,328 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Statewide totals have reached 202,063 cases and 2,879 deaths, up from 199,735 cases Saturday.

The department cautioned that Sunday’s case counts could include up to 2,600 duplicates. Negative results dating back to Nov. 21 as well as positive results from Nov. 30-Dec. 6 are incomplete, the department’s website says.

“The Epidemiologic Curves tab is the most accurate representation of COVID activity and is updated daily as new cases are identified and duplicates are resolved,” the site says.

King County continues to report the state’s highest counts for cases (53,927) and deaths (912), while Spokane County has 21,361 cases and 276 deaths.

Pierce County reported 517 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing its totals to 21,084 cases and 259 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but three have reported at least one virus-related death.

There are 1,394 cases that have not been assigned to a county.

There have been 3,347,903 tests conducted in the state with 6% coming back positive.

Pierce County reports 517 new COVID-19 cases

Updated 9 a.m.

Pierce County reported 517 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now at 21,084 cases and 259 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

“More people are seeking testing at Pierce County’s mobile sites throughout the county and other testing locations,” the health department wrote on Twitter. “The sharp increase in recent testing volume can create delays in processing and reporting.”

The county has reported 4,825 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 1,000,000 is now 534.9. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 344.9.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 344.6.

The health department continued to caution Sunday that daily counts could shift this weekend.

“Expect fluctuations in our daily case count reports over the weekend,” the department wrote. “We launched a new data management system, Leo, on Thursday. The 14-day average case count offers you the most reliable look at disease rate in our community until after the Leo launch.”

There are an estimated 8,544 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 580 (563)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,027 (1,006)

▪ East Pierce County: 819 (797)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 909 (899)

▪ Frederickson: 833 (806)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 704 (691)

▪ Graham: 700 (680)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 200 (197)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 754 (744)

▪ Lakewood: 1,727 (1,678)

▪ Parkland: 1,050 (1,005)

▪ Puyallup: 1,318 (1,292)

▪ South Hill: 1,223 (1,187)

▪ South Pierce County: 655 (642)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 269 (264)

▪ Spanaway: 980 (954)

▪ Tacoma: 6,155 (6,006)

▪ University Place: 757 (738)

▪ Unknown: 424 (418)

Sara Gentzler contributed to this report.