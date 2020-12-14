Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases on Monday in Pierce County as first vaccines arrive

Pierce County reported 194 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths.

The county’s totals are at 21,254 cases and 259 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 4,829 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 1,000,000 is now 535.4. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 344.9.

With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 343.7.

The health department said that as of Monday it had cleared its case-count backlog.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Additionally, the department noted, “We are not yet seeing increases we can attribute to Thanksgiving gatherings. We expect to see any increases by the end of this week.”

There are an estimated 8,500 confirmed cases still active in the county.

The health department announced on Monday that Pierce County had received its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccine.

Pierce County received the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine today. Because of limited initial supplies, the vaccine will roll out in phases. Read more about the plan to prioritize the vaccine based on exposure risk.https://t.co/Ji1067tkBj pic.twitter.com/XevOkLkKkE — Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (@TPCHD) December 14, 2020

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 582 (580)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,033 (1,027)

▪ East Pierce County: 834 (819)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 923 (909)

▪ Frederickson: 840 (833)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 704 (no change)

▪ Graham: 707 (700)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 201 (200)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 758 (754)

▪ Lakewood: 1,739 (1,727)

▪ Parkland: 1,057 (1,050)

▪ Puyallup: 1,339 (1,318)

▪ South Hill: 1,236 (1,223)

▪ South Pierce County: 662 (655)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 269 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 986 (980)

▪ Tacoma: 6,206 (6,155)

▪ University Place: 765 (757)

▪ Unknown: 413 (424)