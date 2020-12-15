Pierce County sees more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Pierce County reported 225 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and two new deaths.

The latest deaths involved a Frederickson man in his 70s and a Tacoma woman in her 70s, both with underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are at 21,479 cases and 261 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 4,788 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 530.8. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 342.

With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 391.

There are an estimated 8,471 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 587 (582)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,042 (1,033)

▪ East Pierce County: 849 (834)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 930 (923)

▪ Frederickson: 849 (840)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 710 (704)

▪ Graham: 722 (707)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 204 (201)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 764 (758)

▪ Lakewood: 1,755 (1,739)

▪ Parkland: 1,067 (1,057)

▪ Puyallup: 1,346 (1,339)

▪ South Hill: 1,252 (1,236)

▪ South Pierce County: 667 (662)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 272 (269)

▪ Spanaway: 1,000 (986)

▪ Tacoma: 6,267 (6,206)

▪ University Place: 774 (765)

▪ Unknown: 422 (413)