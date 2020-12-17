Pierce County’s COVID 14-day averages starting to trend down; five new deaths reported

Pierce County reported 267 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and five new deaths.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Gig Harbor area man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Gig Harbor man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Lakewood woman in her 80s with no known underlying health conditions

The county’s totals are 21,908 cases and 268 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 4,698 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 520.8. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 335.6.

According to the health department, Thursday’s case count “includes previously unreported cases from the Thanksgiving testing rush but does not reflect increased Thanksgiving transmission.”

It noted in its update that the county’s “record levels of testing before Thanksgiving helped catch many new cases. We’re monitoring our percent positive closely, and early signals are it’s decreasing. Our 14-day averages have also started dropping after the recent upward trend.”

With a six-day data lag required by the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 498.3.

There are an estimated 8,553 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 604 (592)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,052 (1,048)

▪ East Pierce County: 863 (856)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 950 (941)

▪ Frederickson: 860 (851)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 717 (710)

▪ Graham: 736 (728)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 211 (208)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 773 (765)

▪ Lakewood: 1,792 (1,774)

▪ Parkland: 1,080 (1,074)

▪ Puyallup: 1,366 (1,352)

▪ South Hill: 1,281 (1,266)

▪ South Pierce County: 680 (675)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 281 (276)

▪ Spanaway: 1,012 (1,007)

▪ Tacoma: 6,411 (6,307)

▪ University Place: 784 (779)

▪ Unknown: 455 (432)