Pierce County sees close to 300 new COVID-19 cases on Friday; four new deaths

Pierce County reported 295 new COVID-19 cases Friday and four new deaths.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Frederickson woman in her 60s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 80s.

▪ A Central Pierce County man in his 80s.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ A Key Peninsula woman in her 70s.

All had underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are 22,196 cases and 272 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 4,724 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 523.7. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 337.4.

With a six-day data lag required by the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 504.5.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The health department on Friday said case counts included previously unreported cases “but does not reflect increased Thanksgiving transmission.”

There are an estimated 8,593 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 619 (604)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,065 (1,052)

▪ East Pierce County: 878 (863)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 961 (950)

▪ Frederickson: 871 (860)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 723 (717)

▪ Graham: 745 (736)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 212 (211)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 781 (773)

▪ Lakewood: 1,815 (1,792)

▪ Parkland: 1,089 (1,080)

▪ Puyallup: 1,383 (1,366)

▪ South Hill: 1,300 (1,281)

▪ South Pierce County: 686 (680)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 281 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 1,023 (1,012)

▪ Tacoma: 6,500 (6,411)

▪ University Place: 792 (784)

▪ Unknown: 472 (455)