Pierce County starts week with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Pierce County reported 126 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Three additional deaths were reported.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 70s.

▪ A Bonney Lake woman in her 70s.

▪ A Puyallup man in his 80s.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All had underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are at 22,848 cases and 275 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 5,053 cases in the past 14 days. Its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 560.2. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 530.4.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 360.9.

There are an estimated 8,453 confirmed cases still active in the county.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

On Monday, the health department reported that the percent positive percent rate among tests is declining.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 632 (625)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,096 (1,091)

▪ East Pierce County: 912 (906)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 985 (983)

▪ Frederickson: 890 (887)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 741 (738)

▪ Graham: 769 (766)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 216 (215)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 802 (799)

▪ Lakewood: 1,869 (1,856)

▪ Parkland: 1,117 (1,112)

▪ Puyallup: 1,415 (1,410)

▪ South Hill: 1,334 (1,326)

▪ South Pierce County: 699 (696)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 297 (294)

▪ Spanaway: 1,063 (1,054)

▪ Tacoma: 6,674 (6,657)

▪ University Place: 816 (807)

▪ Unknown: 521 (500)