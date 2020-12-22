Pierce County sees more than 200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Pierce County reported 207 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Two additional deaths were reported.

The new deaths involved a Graham man in his 60s and a Tacoma woman in her 80s, both with underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are 23,053 cases and 277 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 4,870 cases in the past 14 days. Its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 539.9. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 521.6.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 347.9.

There are an estimated 8,319 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 640 (632)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,105 (1,096)

▪ East Pierce County: 922 (912)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 992 (985)

▪ Frederickson: 897 (890)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 752 (741)

▪ Graham: 776 (769)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 216 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 807 (802)

▪ Lakewood: 1,879 (1,869)

▪ Parkland: 1,129 (1,117)

▪ Puyallup: 1,428 (1,415)

▪ South Hill: 1,347 (1,334)

▪ South Pierce County: 705 (699)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 301 (297)

▪ Spanaway: 1,077 (1,063)

▪ Tacoma: 6,723 (6,674)

▪ University Place: 819 (816)

▪ Unknown: 538 (521)