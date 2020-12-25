More than 300 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 374 new COVID-19 cases Friday. One new death was reported — a Tacoma man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are 24,166 cases and 281 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 4,092 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 453.7.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 292.3.

There are an estimated 8,945 cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

The state Department of Health did not report COVID-19 statistics on Friday.

There have been more than 18.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 330,252 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 79 million.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Thursday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 672 (661)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,158 (1,141)

▪ East Pierce County: 954 (941)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,017 (1,006)

▪ Frederickson: 948 (932)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 774 (768)

▪ Graham: 806 (791)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 224 (219)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 850 (842)

▪ Lakewood: 1,972 (1,941)

▪ Parkland: 1,194 (1,183)

▪ Puyallup: 1,505 (1,475)

▪ South Hill: 1,140 (1,387)

▪ South Pierce County: 736 (726)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 319 (314)

▪ Spanaway: 1,126 (1,113)

▪ Tacoma: 7,032 (6,915)

▪ University Place: 846 (839)

▪ Unknown: 623 (601)