More than 150 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 156 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. No new deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are 24,320 cases and 281 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,784 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 419.5.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 270.3.

There are an estimated 8,691 cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Saturday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Friday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 675 (672)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,166 (1,158)

▪ East Pierce County: 962 (954)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,018 (1,017)

▪ Frederickson: 957 (948)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 781 (774)

▪ Graham: 819 (806)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 225 (224)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 855 (850)

▪ Lakewood: 1,979 (1,972)

▪ Parkland: 1,201 (1,194)

▪ Puyallup: 1,519 (1,505)

▪ South Hill: 1,147 (1,140)

▪ South Pierce County: 741 (736)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 322 (319)

▪ Spanaway: 1,137 (1,126)

▪ Tacoma: 7,065 (7,032)

▪ University Place: 849 (846)

▪ Unknown: 622 (623)