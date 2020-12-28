More than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 101 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Two new deaths were also reported. They were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. Both were from Tacoma and had underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are 24,569 cases and 283 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,325 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 368.6.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 237.5

There are an estimated 8,511 cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Sunday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 681 (679)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,176 (1,171)

▪ East Pierce County: 979 (972)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,024 (1,203)

▪ Frederickson: 976 (971)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 782 (781)

▪ Graham: 827 (819)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 228 (228)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 867 (862)

▪ Lakewood: 1,997 (1,995)

▪ Parkland: 1,210 (1,205)

▪ Puyallup: 1,531 (1,522)

▪ South Hill: 1,447 (1,437)

▪ South Pierce County: 758 (754)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 326 (325)

▪ Spanaway: 1,149 (1,146)

▪ Tacoma: 7,124 (7,102)

▪ University Place: 856 (852)

▪ Unknown: 631 (624)