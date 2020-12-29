More than 300 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 370 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Five new deaths were also reported. They include:

— A woman in her 70s from Tacoma with underlying health conditions.

— A woman in her 70s from Puyallup with underlying health conditions.

— A man in his 70s from Tacoma with no known underlying health conditions.

— A woman in her 90s from the Gig Harbor area with no known underlying health conditions.

— A woman in her 50s from Central Pierce County with no known underlying health conditions.

Holiday-related delays and other issues contributed to the spike in numbers Tuesday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said.

The county’s totals are 24,939 cases and 288 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March.

The health department has reported 3,470 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 384.7.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 247.9.

There are an estimated 8,616 cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Monday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 698 (681)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,189 (1,176)

▪ East Pierce County: 994 (979)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,042 (1,024)

▪ Frederickson: 984 (976)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 796 (782)

▪ Graham: 842 (827)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 229 (228)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 874 (867)

▪ Lakewood: 2,027 (1,997)

▪ Parkland: 1,234 (1,210)

▪ Puyallup: 1,545 (1,531)

▪ South Hill: 1,471 (1,447)

▪ South Pierce County: 762 (758)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 332 (326)

▪ Spanaway: 1,173 (1,149)

▪ Tacoma: 7,223 (7,124)

▪ University Place: 871 (856)

▪ Unknown: 653 (631)