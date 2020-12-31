More than 400 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 414 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Three deaths were also reported. They include:

— A man in his 80s from Tacoma. He had no known underlying health conditions.

— A woman in her 70s from Tacoma. She had no known underlying health conditions.

— A man in his 70s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are 25,415 cases and 297 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,518 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 390.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 251.3.

There are an estimated 8,579 cases still active in the county.

“An increase in pre-holiday testing caught cases that contribute to today’s higher case count,” the Health Department’s news release said. “The good news is our percent positive rate continues to decline.”

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

The Health Department noted in its news release that there was an error in the number of cases reported Tuesday.

“Today, we discovered an error in pulling cases from our data management system that resulted in an incorrect report of 370 cases on Dec. 29,” the release said. “This number included a handful of out of county cases.”

The correct number for that day is 209 cases, and that is now reflected in the averages and cumulative case count.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Wednesday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 700 (700)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,221 (1,202)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,039 (1,008)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,046 (1,049)

▪ Frederickson: 1,010 (990)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 806 (798)

▪ Graham: 881 (860)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 235 (230)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 886 (880)

▪ Lakewood: 2,065 (2,045)

▪ Parkland: 1,241 (1,240)

▪ Puyallup: 1,575 (1,558)

▪ South Hill: 1,497 (1,491)

▪ South Pierce County: 776 (766)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 339 (335)

▪ Spanaway: 1,214 (1,197)

▪ Tacoma: 7,309 (7,273)

▪ University Place: 876 (872)

▪ Unknown: 699 (668)