Pierce County sees single highest day of new COVID-19 deaths along with 164 new cases

Pierce County reported 164 new COVID-19 cases Monday and nine additional deaths.

The county’s totals are now at 26,515 cases and 307 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The latest deaths included:

▪ A Tacoma man in his 60s with no known underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Lakewood man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Lakewood woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Southwest Pierce County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Central Pierce County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Lakewood woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Spanaway man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A man in his 70s experiencing homelessness with underlying health conditions.

Monday’s was the county’s highest single-day total of reported deaths during the pandemic. However, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said in its daily update that most of the deaths occurred over the last two weeks of December.

The health department does not count a death as COVID-based until the death certificate process is finalized for confirmation, which has led to different totals compared with the state’s daily total reported.

The county has reported 3,672 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 407.1. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 262.3.

With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 366.69.

There are an estimated 9,099 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Monday’s geographic cumulative case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 743 (736)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,265 (1,263)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,112 (1,099)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,113 (1,103)

▪ Frederickson: 1,041 (1,031)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 851 (843)

▪ Graham: 917 (906)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 249 (244)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 919 (909)

▪ Lakewood: 2,134 (2,123)

▪ Parkland: 1,281 (1,277)

▪ Puyallup: 1,627 (1,620)

▪ South Hill: 1,556 (1,548)

▪ South Pierce County: 810 (804)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 360 (358)

▪ Spanaway: 1,266 (1,256)

▪ Tacoma: 7,638 (7,611)

▪ University Place: 910 (904)

▪ Unknown: 723 (716)