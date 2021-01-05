Tuesday sees five new COVID deaths reported in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 210 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and five additional deaths.

The county’s totals are now at 26,723 cases and 312 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The latest deaths included:

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 100s with underlying health conditions.

The county has reported 3,673 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 407.2. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 262.4.

With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 373.6.

There are an estimated 9,002 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s geographic cumulative case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 747 (743)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,274 (1,265)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,124 (1,112)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,125 (1,113)

▪ Frederickson: 1,058 (1,041)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 860 (851)

▪ Graham: 920 (917)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 250 (249)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 923 (919)

▪ Lakewood: 2,151 (2,134)

▪ Parkland: 1,286 (1,281)

▪ Puyallup: 1,636 (1,627)

▪ South Hill: 1,584 (1,556)

▪ South Pierce County: 816 (810)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 369 (360)

▪ Spanaway: 1,273 (1,266)

▪ Tacoma: 7,680 (7,638)

▪ University Place: 917 (910)

▪ Unknown: 730 (723)