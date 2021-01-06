Pierce County reports another high number of COVID-19 deaths, more than 200 cases

Pierce County reported 243 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and nine additional deaths.

The county’s totals are now at 26,966 cases and 321 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The latest deaths included:

▪ A Parkland man in his 30s with no known underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Gig Harbor man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A South Hill woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Spanaway man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

Most of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in the past two weeks of December, according to the health department.

The county has reported 3,575 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 396.3. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 255.4.

With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 390.0.

There are an estimated 9,250 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Wednesday’s geographic cumulative case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 759 (747)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,286 (1,274)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,134 (1,124)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,138 (1,125)

▪ Frederickson: 1,067 (1,058)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 868 (860)

▪ Graham: 928 (920)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 253 (250)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 931 (923)

▪ Lakewood: 2,170 (2,151)

▪ Parkland: 1,298 (1,286)

▪ Puyallup: 1,648 (1,636)

▪ South Hill: 1,599 (1,584)

▪ South Pierce County: 826 (816)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 376 (369)

▪ Spanaway: 1,287 (1,273)

▪ Tacoma: 7,725 (7,680)

▪ University Place: 923 (917)

▪ Unknown: 750 (730)