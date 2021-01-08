Pierce County sees more than 500 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths

Pierce County reported 515 new COVID-19 cases Friday and eight new deaths.

The county’s totals are now 27,775 cases and 330 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ An East Pierce County man in his 70s with no known underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Graham man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

According to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, Friday’s elevated total cannot be tied directly to a post-holiday surge and probably is due to a data delay.

“We’re starting to see an increase in cases that can’t be attributed to holiday fluctuations. It’s too early yet to say if the overall positivity rate is increasing,” the department said in its news release Friday.

“Batch processing of tests at some labs can cause reporting delays. About 100 cases from between Christmas and New Years are in today’s case count. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.”

The county has reported 3,617 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 401. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 258.4.

With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 402.3.

There are an estimated 10,064 confirmed cases still active in the county.

The county on Jan. 6 reported that about 13,200 people who work in Pierce County or reside in a local long-term care facility have received at least their first dose of vaccine. About 8,300 residents received at least their first dose — either here or in the county where they work.

Walmart in Spanaway was added to the department’s business list as a site that has had a current or recent COVID-19 outbreak within 28 days. The list shows 15 cases associated with the store.

The department limits listings to businesses with 60 or more employees and 10 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s geographic cumulative case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 784 (762)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,316 (1,299)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,176 (1,146)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,151 (1,145)

▪ Frederickson: 1,099 (1,081)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 897 (876)

▪ Graham: 949 (934)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 260 (257)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 959 (940)

▪ Lakewood: 2,243 (2,201)

▪ Parkland: 1,346 (1,325)

▪ Puyallup: 1,680 (1,658)

▪ South Hill: 1,633 (1,613)

▪ South Pierce County: 852 (833)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 393 (387)

▪ Spanaway: 1,328 (1,306)

▪ Tacoma: 7,938 (7,806)

▪ University Place: 945 (929)

▪ Unknown: 826 (770)