Coronavirus
Here are the starting metrics for Washington’s new COVID-19 recovery plan
The first round of the state’s “Roadmap to Recovery” metrics were released Friday by the state Department of Health.
The new plan, set to streamline the phased reopenings of counties in the state to just two phases, automatically starts with all the counties at Phase 1 and grouped into eight regions with metrics based on level of disease activity and health resources.
In order to move to Phase 2, the region needs to show:
▪ At least a 10 percent decrease in the two-week rate of cases per 100,000 people.
▪ At least a 10 percent decrease in the two-week rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people.
▪ A total ICU occupancy of less than 90%.
▪ A test positivity rate of less than 10 percent.
Pierce County, grouped with King and Snohomish counties, is part of the Puget Sound region.
The other regions:
East: Adams, Asotin, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman
North: Island, San Juan, Skagit, Whatcom
North Central: Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan
Northwest: Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason
South Central: Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Walla Walla, Yakima
Southwest: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, Wahkiakum
West: Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Thurston
Friday’s rankings for the region, with the phases taking effect Monday, Jan. 11:
▪ Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, 11/29–12/12/20 vs. 12/13– 12/26/20:
Puget Sound Region: -27 percent
East: -28 percent
North: -31 percent
North Central: -24 percent
Northwest: -25 percent
South Central: -4 percent
Southwest: -27 percent
West: -1 percent
Statewide: -22 percent
▪ Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population, 12/6–12/19/20 vs. 12/20–1/2/21:
Puget Sound region: +1 percent
East: +22 percent
North: +50 percent
North Central: -1 percent
Northwest: +22 percent
South Central: +12 percent
Southwest: -2 percent
West: +3 percent
Statewide: +8 percent
▪ Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds 12/27–1/2/21:
Puget Sound Region: 83 percent
East: 69 percent
North: 49 percent
North Central: 76 percent
Northwest: 87 percent
South Central: 93 percent
Southwest: 73 percent
West: 86 percent
Statewide: 80 percent
▪ 7-day percent positive rate of COVID-19 tests, 12/13–12/19/20:
Puget Sound Region: 7 percent.
East: 17 percent
North: 4 percent
North Central: 15 percent
Northwest: 6 percent
South Central: 21 percent
Southwest: 16 percent
West: 10 percent
Statewide: 9 percent
The full report is posted online: bit.ly/2XlDdTz
Comments