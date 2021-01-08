Here are the starting metrics for Washington’s new COVID-19 recovery plan

The first round of the state’s “Roadmap to Recovery” metrics were released Friday by the state Department of Health.

The new plan, set to streamline the phased reopenings of counties in the state to just two phases, automatically starts with all the counties at Phase 1 and grouped into eight regions with metrics based on level of disease activity and health resources.

In order to move to Phase 2, the region needs to show:

▪ At least a 10 percent decrease in the two-week rate of cases per 100,000 people.

▪ At least a 10 percent decrease in the two-week rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

▪ A total ICU occupancy of less than 90%.

▪ A test positivity rate of less than 10 percent.

Groupings of counties into eight regions for the state’s COVID “Roadmap to Recovery.” Washington Department of Health

Pierce County, grouped with King and Snohomish counties, is part of the Puget Sound region.

The other regions:

East: Adams, Asotin, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman

North: Island, San Juan, Skagit, Whatcom

North Central: Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan

Northwest: Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason

South Central: Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Walla Walla, Yakima

Southwest: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, Wahkiakum

West: Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Thurston

Friday’s rankings for the region, with the phases taking effect Monday, Jan. 11:

▪ Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, 11/29–12/12/20 vs. 12/13– 12/26/20:

Puget Sound Region: -27 percent

East: -28 percent

North: -31 percent

North Central: -24 percent

Northwest: -25 percent

South Central: -4 percent

Southwest: -27 percent

West: -1 percent

Statewide: -22 percent

▪ Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population, 12/6–12/19/20 vs. 12/20–1/2/21:

Puget Sound region: +1 percent

East: +22 percent

North: +50 percent

North Central: -1 percent

Northwest: +22 percent

South Central: +12 percent

Southwest: -2 percent

West: +3 percent

Statewide: +8 percent

▪ Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds 12/27–1/2/21:

Puget Sound Region: 83 percent

East: 69 percent

North: 49 percent

North Central: 76 percent

Northwest: 87 percent

South Central: 93 percent

Southwest: 73 percent

West: 86 percent

Statewide: 80 percent

▪ 7-day percent positive rate of COVID-19 tests, 12/13–12/19/20:

Puget Sound Region: 7 percent.

East: 17 percent

North: 4 percent

North Central: 15 percent

Northwest: 6 percent

South Central: 21 percent

Southwest: 16 percent

West: 10 percent

Statewide: 9 percent

The full report is posted online: bit.ly/2XlDdTz