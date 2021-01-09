Pierce County reports 371 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Pierce County reported 371 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no additional deaths.

The county’s totals are now 28,140 cases and 330 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,826 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 424.2. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 273.3.

There are an estimated 10,429 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s geographic cumulative case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 791 (784)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,328 (1,316)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,206 (1,176)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,185 (1,151)

▪ Frederickson: 1,115 (1,099)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 918 (897)

▪ Graham: 968 (949)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 265 (260)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 971 (959)

▪ Lakewood: 2,260 (2,243)

▪ Parkland: 1,368 (1,346)

▪ Puyallup: 1,698 (1,680)

▪ South Hill: 1,660 (1,633)

▪ South Pierce County: 859 (852)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 393 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 1,338 (1,328)

▪ Tacoma: 8,030 (7,938)

▪ University Place: 955 (945)

▪ Unknown: 829 (826)