Pierce County starts week with nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 296 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Four additional deaths were reported.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A South Hill man in his 80s; it is unknown whether he had underlying health conditions.

▪ A Lake Tapps/Sumner woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ An East Pierce County man in his 70s; it is unknown if he had underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 70s; it is unknown if he had underlying health conditions.

Over the weekend, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department wrote on social media it had discovered 82 duplicate cases from Saturday’s count. The correct count for Saturday is 291.

There also were 51 duplicates discovered from the Dec. 28 and 29 reports which have been removed from the totals.

“We have adjusted our cumulative case count and 14-day averages accordingly,” the health department wrote.

The county’s totals are now 28,583 cases and 334 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 4,069 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 451.1. With a six-day data lag required by the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 405.9. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 290.6.

There are an estimated 10,876 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 808 (801)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,355 (1,337)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,223 (1,214)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,217 (1,192)

▪ Frederickson: 1,131 (1,124)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 920 (919)

▪ Graham: 989 (977)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 267 (265)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 998 (984)

▪ Lakewood: 2,283 (2,261)

▪ Parkland: 1,385 (1,375)

▪ Puyallup: 1,715 (1,706)

▪ South Hill: 1,691 (1,674)

▪ South Pierce County: 875 (866)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 394 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 1,361 (1,352)

▪ Tacoma: 8,157 (8,059)

▪ University Place: 970 (960)

▪ Unknown: 844 (843)