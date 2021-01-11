Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 2,214 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Death data was not updated Monday.

Pierce County reported 296 cases Monday and four new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 334 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 276,686 cases and 3,699 deaths. The case total includes 11,374 cases listed as probable. Those numbers are up from 274,472 cases Sunday and 3,698 deaths on Friday. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of Dec. 23, the date with the most recent complete data, 114 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were 99 in early January.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,199), approximately 80.4% (964) were occupied by patients Monday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 19.5% (234) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 36.2 per 100,000 people. Five states are lower.

The national rate for the same period is 74.1 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rhode Island has the highest rate in the United States at 130.3. Hawaii is the lowest at 12.5.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, 188,215 people in Washington (2.4% of the population) have been vaccinated with a first dose and 565,775 doses have been delivered to the state as of Monday. Currently approved vaccines require two shots for maximum effectiveness.

Currently, Washington state is in phase 1A of vaccinations. That phase includes high-risk health care workers, high-risk first responders and residents and staff of congregate living settings such as nursing homes.

On the national level, 25.4 million doses have been distributed and 8.9 million people have received the first shot of the approved vaccines. The population of the United States is approximately 328 million.

Testing

On Dec. 31, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 12,410 specimens were collected statewide, with 17.8% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 17.1%. More than 4 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 70,059 cases and 1,105 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 29,205. Snohomish County has the second-highest number of deaths at 419.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only four counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 22 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 375,892 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.9 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 90 million.