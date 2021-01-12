Pierce County COVID-19 case numbers for Tuesday ‘likely an undercount’ with data delay

Pierce County reported 143 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Five additional deaths were reported.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported the case count is “likely an undercount due to a lab processing delay with the state reporting system.”

The county’s totals are now 28,725 cases and 339 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The latest deaths, all with underlying health conditions, involved:

▪ A Central Pierce County woman in her 90s.

▪ A Lakewood man in his 70s.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 70s.

▪ A Frederickson woman in her 60s.

▪ An East Pierce County man in his 60s.

The county has reported 4,005 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 444. With a six-day data lag required by the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 395.3. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 286.1.

There are an estimated 7,704 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 812 (808)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,361 (1,355)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,237 (1,223)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,216 (1,217)

▪ Frederickson: 1,135 (1,131)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 924 (920)

▪ Graham: 991 (989)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 269 (267)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,000 (998)

▪ Lakewood: 2,297 (2,283)

▪ Parkland: 1,394 (1,385)

▪ Puyallup: 1,720 (1,715)

▪ South Hill: 1,700 (1,691)

▪ South Pierce County: 880 (875)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 399 (394)

▪ Spanaway: 1,365 (1,361)

▪ Tacoma: 8,201 (8,157)

▪ University Place: 971 (970)

▪ Unknown: 853 (844)