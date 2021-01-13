More than 400 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in Pierce County; deaths also climb

Pierce County reported 423 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Nine additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now 29,147 cases and 348 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 4,206 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 466.3. With a six-day data lag required by the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 384.7. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 300.4.

There are an estimated 7,969 confirmed cases still active in the county.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Spanaway woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

▪ An East Pierce County man in his 100s; underlying health conditions unknown.

▪ A Gig Harbor man in his 90s; underlying health conditions unknown.

▪ A Puyallup woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Puyallup man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

The health department reported 18 outbreaks in the county the week of Jan. 2, up from nine the previous week. it noted, “We’re seeing an increase in cases and our overall positivity rate.” The most current positivity rate listed for the county is 11.6 percent.

The Spanaway Walmart was the sole business listed with an outbreak of 16 cases. The health department limits business identification to Pierce County business sites with 60 or more employees and 10 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Tacoma General Hospital is the sole hospital listed with an outbreak of 23 cases.

According to its vaccine data updated Wednesday, about 20,700 people who either live or work in Pierce County have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 5,000 people receiving the vaccine last week. About 13,400 vaccine recipients are Pierce County residents.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Wednesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 819 (812)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,384 (1,361)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,255 (1,237)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,230 (1,216)

▪ Frederickson: 1,153 (1,135)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 929 (924)

▪ Graham: 1,004 (991)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 273 (269)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,014 (1,000)

▪ Lakewood: 2,332 (2,297)

▪ Parkland: 1,419 (1,394)

▪ Puyallup: 1,739 (1,720)

▪ South Hill: 1,718 (1,700)

▪ South Pierce County: 894 (880)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 402 (399)

▪ Spanaway: 1,384 (1,365)

▪ Tacoma: 8,311 (8,201)

▪ University Place: 980 (971)

▪ Unknown: 907 (853)