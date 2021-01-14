Pierce County sees 181 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and multiple deaths

Pierce County reported 181 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Seven additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now 29,328 cases and 355 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,973 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 440.5. With a six-day data lag required by the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 399.2. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 283.8.

There are an estimated 7,891 confirmed cases still active in the county.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Puyallup man in his 80s with no known underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 50s with no known underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 60s with no known underlying health conditions.

▪ A Lakewood man in his 70s with no known underlying health conditions.

▪ An Edgewood/Fife man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Lakewood man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

CARE FACILITIES

The health department’s care facility listings this week showed more than 20 sites with cases associated with outbreaks in the past 28 days. The department defines congregate care outbreaks as one or more COVID-19 infections with residents and two or more COVID-19 infections with health care workers with plausible link to the congregate care facility.

One person could work at multiple facilities and be counted as a case at each facility.

Below, the first number is cumulative cases, the second number reflects cases associated with the facility occurring in the past 28 days:

▪ Avamere Heritage Rehabilitation, Tacoma: 97, 94

▪ Avamere Pacific Ridge, Tacoma: 195, 119

▪ Brookdale Puyallup South, Puyallup: 28, 14

▪ Cascade Park Gardens, Tacoma: 88, 26

▪ Franke Tobey Jones, Tacoma: 20, 20

▪ Heartwood, Tacoma: 97, 10

▪ Heron’s Key/Penrose Harbor, Gig Harbor: 40, 39

▪ Julia Estates, South Hill: 12, 12

▪ Linden Grove Nursing Home, Puyallup: 109, 30

▪ Manor Care, Tacoma: 84, 21

▪ Memory Haven, Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 12, 12

▪ Orchard Park, Tacoma: 149, 124

▪ Park Rose, Tacoma: 57, 54

▪ People’s Retirement Community, Tacoma: 48, 28

▪ Puget Sound Assisted Living, Tacoma: 37, 17

▪ Puyallup Nursing and Rehabilitation: 15, 13

▪ Rainier School, Tacoma: 73, 35

▪ Spring Ridge, Tacoma: 22, 21

▪ Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community, 155, 139

▪ The Oaks, Lakewood: 28, 26

▪ The Rivers At Puyallup: 23, 21

▪ The Village Retirements, Tacoma: 34, 34

▪ Weatherly Inn, Tacoma: 101, 96

The list also includes Western State Hospital in Lakewood with 249 cumulative cases, and 119 associated with the facility occurring in the past 28 days.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 826 (819)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,391 (1,384)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,265 (1,255)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,236 (1,230)

▪ Frederickson: 1,158 (1,153)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 934 (929)

▪ Graham: 1,008 (1,004)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 273 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,029 (1,014)

▪ Lakewood: 2,344 (2,332)

▪ Parkland: 1,424 (1,419)

▪ Puyallup: 1,750 (1,739)

▪ South Hill: 1,730 (1,718)

▪ South Pierce County: 899 (894)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 403 (402)

▪ Spanaway: 1,389 (1,384)

▪ Tacoma: 8,357 (8,311)

▪ University Place: 987 (980)

▪ Unknown: 925 (907)